Man found dead in west Tulsa motel; police investigating homicide

A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in a west Tulsa motel on Thursday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Cleaning staff found the victim, who had yet to be identified, in a room at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr., about 1 p.m., police said.

Homicide detectives were interviewing potential witnesses later Thursday.

The killing is the sixth in Tulsa this year.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

