 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead in west Tulsa motel; police investigating homicide

Man found dead in west Tulsa motel; police investigating homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Hom6.JPG

Cleaning staff reportedly found a man dead of gunshot wounds at a west Tulsa motel on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

 Google Maps

A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in a west Tulsa motel on Thursday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide. 

Cleaning staff found the victim, who had yet to be identified, in a room at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr., about 1 p.m., police said.

Homicide detectives were interviewing potential witnesses later Thursday.

The killing is the sixth in Tulsa this year. 

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News