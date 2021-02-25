Man found dead in west Tulsa motel; police investigating homicide

A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in a west Tulsa motel on Thursday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Cleaning staff found the victim, who had yet to be identified, in a room at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr., about 1 p.m., police said.
Homicide detectives were interviewing potential witnesses later Thursday.
The killing is the sixth in Tulsa this year.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.