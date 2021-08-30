Man found dead in north Tulsa identified

The man found dead in north Tulsa on Sunday was a day away from his 39th birthday.

Tulsa Police officers were called to a grassy area along 4200 N. Peoria Avenue about 7:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man down. There, they found the body of Donnie Williams.

Williams, 38, had apparently suffered head trauma, and investigators think his body was left overnight. A baseball bat was recovered at the scene.

Homicide detectives have not yet released suspect information.

Williams is Tulsa's 33rd homicide victim this year. Since, there has been one more, bringing 2021's total to 34.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.