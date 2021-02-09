Man found dead in car crashed in midtown

A man was found dead in a car that crashed in midtown Tuesday night, Tulsa police reported.
The car crashed into a crosswalk sign at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue, Lt. Kurt Dodd said, and emergency responders discovered the man dead inside after receiving a call about the crash.
The intersection was closed Tuesday night as police investigated the death, Dodd said.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
