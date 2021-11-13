 Skip to main content
Man found dead early Saturday after altercation at south Tulsa Walmart
A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the death of a person he reportedly fought outside a south Tulsa Walmart, police said.

Terry Limose, 36, was arrested after a man was found unresponsive about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 8100 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

His alleged victim, who has yet to be identified, reportedly died from injuries sustained during an altercation between the men, Watkins said.

Limose was later found by police and taken to a local hospital to treat a minor injury.

Since the victim is Native American, Limose will be jailed on a federal murder complaint in Indian Country, Watkins said.

The latest homicide is the city's 56th of 2021.

