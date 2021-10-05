Man fired fatal shot as victim ran from him, records detail in Monday homicide

A man arrested on a first-degree murder complaint is alleged to have fired the fatal round as his victim was running away from him, an arrest and booking report detailed Tuesday.

Marquelon Dakarai Johnson, 21, remains in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

Police arrived after midnight early Monday at the scene in the 3100 block of East Pine Street and found victim Austin Martin in the street with a gunshot wound that would later prove fatal. Martin, 27, died while he was being taken to a hospital, police reported.

Surveillance video from area businesses reportedly shows Martin sweeping trash in a convenience store's parking lot when the assailant, alleged to be Johnson, approaches him.

Martin runs, and the video shows the gunman following him while reaching under his shirt toward his waistband before shooting Martin and fleeing, the report states.

While at the scene, homicide detectives were told that a man had been taken to a hospital after breaking into a car nearby. They went to the hospital, where Johnson refused to talk to them but had earlier identified himself to other officers as "Brian Tony."