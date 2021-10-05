 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fired fatal shot as victim ran from him, records detail in Monday homicide
0 Comments

Man fired fatal shot as victim ran from him, records detail in Monday homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man arrested on a first-degree murder complaint is alleged to have fired the fatal round as his victim was running away from him, an arrest and booking report detailed Tuesday. 

Marquelon Dakarai Johnson, 21, remains in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

Police arrived after midnight early Monday at the scene in the 3100 block of East Pine Street and found victim Austin Martin in the street with a gunshot wound that would later prove fatal. Martin, 27, died while he was being taken to a hospital, police reported. 

Surveillance video from area businesses reportedly shows Martin sweeping trash in a convenience store's parking lot when the assailant, alleged to be Johnson, approaches him. 

Martin runs, and the video shows the gunman following him while reaching under his shirt toward his waistband before shooting Martin and fleeing, the report states. 

While at the scene, homicide detectives were told that a man had been taken to a hospital after breaking into a car nearby. They went to the hospital, where Johnson refused to talk to them but had earlier identified himself to other officers as "Brian Tony."

Johnson was released from the hospital before detectives received the surveillance footage, but after realizing that he matched the shooter's image, from his physical appearance to his clothing, they arrested him at a downtown homeless shelter Monday afternoon. 

Martin is Tulsa's 42nd homicide victim of 2021. 

100621-tul-nws-johnson-markelon

Johnson

Part of his hair was shaved during treatment of his injuries, according to an arrest and booking report. 

 Tulsa County jail

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide
Crime News

Two men charged in Broken Arrow double homicide

  • Updated

Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isiah Hobbs, 20, were charged in connection with the May shooting of a man who refused to give up his vehicle to car jackers have now been charged with felony murder linked to a Broken Arrow double homicide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News