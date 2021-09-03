Man fatally stabbed outside QuikTrip at 49th and Yale

A fist fight outside the QuikTrip at 49th Street and Yale Avenue on Friday evening turned deadly when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed another in the neck.

The stabbing occurred just outside a side door of the convenience store about 6:30 p.m., and the man who was stabbed died on the way to the hospital, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Watkins said investigators were not yet sure how the men knew each other, if at all, but witnesses told officers the men were arguing before the fight.

The stabber is not in custody, Watkins said, and police did not have a positive identification of either man Friday evening. Police were searching the area later Friday with dogs and a helicopter.

