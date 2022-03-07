Man fatally stabbed in his southeast Tulsa apartment Sunday

A man died after being stabbed multiple times in his apartment near 61st Street and Garnett Road on Sunday evening, Tulsa police said in a news release.

The victim, Galen Landrum, 51, was in his home at Sugarberry Apartments when he was attacked about 7:45 p.m., police said.

Two children or teens, one of whom was Landrum's daughter, were also in the apartment during the attack and locked themselves in a bathroom, where the called 911, police said. Neither was injured.

Police said they are searching for any information that will lead them to the assailant.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.