Man fatally shot in north Tulsa field Saturday night.

A man was fatally shot in a north Tulsa field on Saturday, and police are looking for two individuals suspected in the killing.



Tulsa Police Lt. Shawn Kite said officers were called about 9 p.m. to a convenience store at Interstate 244 and Sheridan Road after multiple people reportedly ran inside, yelling that someone had been shot in the field behind the store.



Kite said officers tried to save the victim when they arrived, but he died at the scene.



The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.



The field serves as an encampment for many people experiencing homelessness, and Kite said detectives were interviewing several witnesses.



Kite said officers are sifting through the accounts to find accurate suspect descriptions while crime scene detectives comb through the field with flashlights and a metal detector.



They search for anything that could aid in the investigation, he said.



“We’re going to try to be as thorough as we can,” Kite said. “Someone lost their life.”



This is Tulsa’s 53rd homicide of the year.