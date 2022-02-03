Man fatally shot at midtown apartment after confronting his ex, who had filed protective order

A man whose ex-girlfriend recently filed a protective order against him was fatally shot early Thursday after police say he kicked in her door and confronted her current boyfriend.

Officers responded about 2:15 a.m. to a shots-fired call from a midtown apartment near 12th Street and Erie Avenue. They found Christian Holdman, 21, inside with bullet wounds.

According to Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins, Holdman had kicked the door open and confronted his ex-girlfriend, who was living there with her current boyfriend.

"Holdman was armed and came at the current boyfriend who fired at him, killing Holdman," Watkins said in a news release.

The man who shot Holdman was questioned and released pending further investigation, according to the release.

According to online court records, a judge had granted the woman's protective order and ordered Holdman remain at least 100 yards from her and her home. Holdman also was ordered to surrender all firearms to authorities, according to the Feb. 1 record.

