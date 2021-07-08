Man fatally shot at east Tulsa apartment complex

A man died after being shot in the face at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Silver Creek apartments near 41st Street and Garnett Road.

Police officers who responded to multiple shooting reports began first aid treatment on the victim, and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died, Lt. Paul Madden said.

Madden said he was not sure how many times the man had been shot, but at five shots were heard by witnesses.

Witnesses said the shooter and the victim had been arguing, Madden said.

He said the shooting occurred in the courtyard near some apartment doors. Initially, officers thought there might be another victim, based on evidence at the scene, but Madden said that after searching a nearby apartment, they don't believe there was another victim.

Madden also said that while they don’t have the name of the shooter, detectives have “good leads.”

Another person reportedly was with the shooter, but that person is not considered an accomplice, Madden said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.