Man fatally shoots his two teenage daughters, himself in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — A man fatally shot his two teenage daughters and then killed himself in their Sand Springs home Tuesday afternoon in what is the second case of a multiple-murder-suicide in the city in little more than a week.

Police were called just before 1 p.m. by the girls' mother, who was at work about 20 minutes away from the family's home in the 3900 block of South Walnut Creek Drive, Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said. The woman said she'd been on the phone with her husband, who had threatened to kill the two girls and himself, and she asked police to check on them.

She said the couple had been having marital problems the last couple of months and that her husband had made threats before, but nothing as serious, Enzbrenner said.

She told police he had guns in the house, so officers approached the house with caution, tapped on windows, called the daughters' cellphones and knocked on doors but got no response, so "we had the wife come to the scene," Enzbrenner said.

She gave them permission to go inside but then told them that when she was on the phone with her husband, she'd heard what sounded like a gunshot. She told police that he then said, "How do you like that?"