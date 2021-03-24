Man facing state murder charge now charged in federal court

A man arrested after a vehicle pursuit and fatal shootout with law enforcement now faces second degree murder charges in federal court.

A grand jury named Joseph Alfred Hansen, 33, in an indictment unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, charging him with second-degree murder and related offenses.

The three-count indictment alleges Hansen “aided and abetted” Trifton Wacoche early Nov. 1, when the latter tried to kill someone only identified in court records as “D.M.”

Wacoche, 26, exchanged gunfire with law enforcement while he and Hansen were being pursued near Kenwood by deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service officers, according to Tulsa World archives.

Wacoche died during the gunfire. No one else was injured.

Hansen was initially charged with first-degree murder in Delaware County District Court. Those charges are still pending, but Hansen has sought to have state charges dismissed based on jurisdictional claims, according to court records.

The case appears to qualify for federal jurisdiction after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals earlier this month expanded the landmark McGirt v Oklahoma ruling.