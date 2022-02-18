 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces rape charge after girl told officers she stabbed man after sexual assault, Tulsa police say
Man faces rape charge after girl told officers she stabbed man after sexual assault, Tulsa police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested on a rape complaint after being stabbed by a 15-year-old girl he had picked up on her walk home from school, police said.

The girl was walking home early from a high school and had reported feeling disoriented. She said an SUV pulled up next to her and the driver, later identified as Chadwick Harris, told her she looked pretty and offered her a ride, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

Harris

Harris reportedly drove the girl somewhere besides her home, where police said he parked and sexually assaulted her. 

According to Tulsa police, Harris then took the girl home and followed her inside. She told officers she went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and swung it at Harris but wasn't sure whether she hit him. She said Harris kicked her in the stomach and left.

Police were notified when the girl was hospitalized. Harris went to a local hospital to be treated for the stabbing, and staff called the police to investigate.

According to Tulsa police, Harris initially claimed he had given a ride to a stranger who randomly stabbed him, and officers quickly determined that the two events were related. Harris reportedly changed his stories multiple times but did eventually say he met the victim and at one point was inside her house, police said.

Harris was booked into the Tulsa County jail, where he remains with bail set at $200,000. He is charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree rape, forcible sodomy and first-degree burglary.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

