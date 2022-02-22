Man faces murder charge in girlfriend's Creek County death

The owner of the residence had reported finding a body inside the home when he went to check on Smith’s whereabouts.

A witness told FBI agents that Hudgins appeared at her Tulsa home during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, asking to speak to another resident in the home, according to the affidavit.

The resident, identified only by their initials, K.C., told agents Hudgins appeared “frantic” when he barged into his room while he was sleeping, asking for help.

Hudgins then drove K.C. to the rural Creek County home, where the latter reported seeing a body partially covered by the blanket.

“I shot her,” Hudgins allegedly told K.C., adding later he “didn’t mean to”, according to the affidavit.

The witness said Hudgins told him he tried to stage the scene to make it appear Smith had killed herself.

The two then left the residence, driving first to a residence in Cushing where Hudgins’ work truck was located, then to another residence in Drumright.

The pair parted ways afterwards, according to the affidavit.