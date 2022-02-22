Man faces murder charge in girlfriend's Creek County death

A Creek County man has been named in a two-count federal grand jury indictment charging him in connection with the slaying of his girlfriend in December.
Chad Alan Hudgins, 33, faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country and a related weapons charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Britney Smith at a rural Creek County residence. The charge was filed Feb. 8 in Tulsa federal court and unsealed Tuesday.
Smith’s body was found Dec. 18 by the front door of a residence in the 32700 block of West 191st Street South in Creek County covered with a blue blanket.
Hudgins was arrested Dec. 22 just across the Oklahoma state line in Chautauqua County, Kansas on a warrant related to the killing, plus other charges.
Smith was a member of the Cherokee Nation and her death occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
A federal judge hearing the case issued a writ to have Hudgins brought from the Kansas jail to face charges related to Smith’s murder in Tulsa, according to court records.
Creek County Sheriff Department personnel first received word about the Smith’s murder about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18, according to an affidavit submitted in support of various search warrants.
The owner of the residence had reported finding a body inside the home when he went to check on Smith’s whereabouts.
A witness told FBI agents that Hudgins appeared at her Tulsa home during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, asking to speak to another resident in the home, according to the affidavit.
The resident, identified only by their initials, K.C., told agents Hudgins appeared “frantic” when he barged into his room while he was sleeping, asking for help.
Hudgins then drove K.C. to the rural Creek County home, where the latter reported seeing a body partially covered by the blanket.
“I shot her,” Hudgins allegedly told K.C., adding later he “didn’t mean to”, according to the affidavit.
The witness said Hudgins told him he tried to stage the scene to make it appear Smith had killed herself.
The two then left the residence, driving first to a residence in Cushing where Hudgins’ work truck was located, then to another residence in Drumright.
The pair parted ways afterwards, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told investigators that Smith had been in a volatile, off-and-on relationship with Hudgins for about 10 months prior to her death, according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 19, a person checking oil wells on property between Oilton and Drumright reported finding the burned out frame of Smith’s Chevrolet Equinox with remnants of a child safety seat located in the rear area of the vehicle.
Hudgins has been jailed since his arrest Dec. 22 in Chautauqua County, Kansas.