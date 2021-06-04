Man faces murder charge after fatal crash in north Tulsa on May 15

A Claremore man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fiery fatal crash that occurred last month.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is pursuing a case against 18-year-old Miguel Romero on charges of second-degree murder — with an alternative of first-degree manslaughter — as well as driving with a suspended license and being in possession of alcohol illegally, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release issued Friday.

Police arrested Romero on the warrant on Thursday, the release says. According to a probable cause affidavit, he had a 0.12 blood alcohol concentration, and a review of data from his vehicle showed he was traveling at at least 106 mph shortly before the collision.

Police said at the time that a speeding 2016 Dodge Charger ran a red light at Apache Street and Yale Avenue as another motorist was attempting to make a left turn around 2 a.m. May 15. The two vehicles collided, and authorities said Audreaunna Williams, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, died at the scene.

The Charger was believed to be drag racing with another vehicle when it ran the red light, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.