Man faces first-degree murder charge in sibling's early-January shooting death

The man now charged with killing his brother in Tulsa's first homicide of 2023 is known to have mental illness, court records reveal. 

012023-tul-nws-speed-clifton

Clifton Speed

Clifton Ray Speed, 39, was charged last week with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in the Jan. 3 shooting death of 40-year-old Byron Speed outside a north Tulsa home. 

Clifton Speed lived at the home in the 4600 block of North Boulder Avenue with his father, whom he reportedly had assaulted sometime over the holiday weekend, a court affidavit states. 

Clifton Speed is known to be bipolar and schizophrenic and also to have guns, despite being a convicted felon, the report states.  

The father asked his other adult children to take him to a hospital for continuing pain the next day, and the siblings learned that their brother had assaulted their father and threatened to kill one of them, the affidavit says. 

After their father was discharged, the siblings stayed with him at his residence until Clifton Speed came home, the document says. They confronted him about assaulting their father, which he reportedly denied. 

"The three continued to press Clifton about this issue," a police officer wrote in the report. "Clifton then went to grab something from his waistband and was tackled by his siblings." 

Clifton Speed then pulled out a handgun and shot Byron Speed multiple times, the affidavit alleges.

Another brother then beat Clifton Speed unconscious, the report states. Byron Speed was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Clifton Speed told detectives in an interview that he shot his brother, according to the report. Investigators reportedly found two additional guns at his home. 

Clifton Speed has been charged in several Tulsa County criminal cases dating to 2003 but served time for only a few felony drug and gun convictions and a misdemeanor domestic assault and battery conviction. Prosecutors in the past have dismissed other felony charges against him, including burglary, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, according to court records.

A court date in his new case has not yet been set, but he has filled out a pauper's affidavit seeking a public defender

Tulsa Police Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said he "feels" for the family and understands why families in their position might try to take care of issues themselves. 

"People have to deal with a lot with the mentally ill," Watkins said. "Sometimes these things become tragic, which is what happened here." 

Tulsa World Public Safety Reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer talks with Editor Jason Collington about why the Tulsa Police Department has a national reputation when it comes to solving homicides.

For help

COPES: Tulsa's local crisis and emotional support helpline for Family & Children's Services clients, community, adults and children; call 918-744-4800.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Oklahoma's statewide mental health lifeline; call or text 988.

National Association on Mental IllnessNational resource hub and helpline; call 1-800-950-6264 or text 62640 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT. Individuals may also email helpline@nami.org or chat at nami.org/help

