Man faces federal charges after woman in her 70s tied up, beaten, sexually assaulted

A man initially charged in state court in connection with a brutal May 4 sexual assault of a woman in her 70s now faces similar charges in federal court.

Elga Eugene Harper, 40, was charged Thursday in Tulsa federal court by criminal complaint with kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, records show.

An affidavit filed in connection with the complaint claims the federal charges were filed one day after law enforcement confirmed that Harper was a member of the Choctaw Nation.

Major crimes occurring within a tribal reservation and involving a member of an American Indian tribe fall under federal or tribal criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma. The assault, which occurred in the area of South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street, is within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation, according to the affidavit.

State prosecutors filed rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault and battery by means likely to produce death charges against Harper one day after the assault and before he was in custody.

Harper was arrested Tuesday.

Law enforcement began looking for him after the woman reported that Harper, her handyman, has sexually assaulted her in her home around 2 p.m. May 4.

The woman told police Harper attacked after she let him in her home to use the bathroom.

During the assault, the woman’s skull and forehead were “split” open after her hands and ankles were bound with rope, according to the affidavit.

At some point, Harper placed the woman on a bed and began strangling her, causing her to nearly black out, according to the affidavit.

Harper left the residence after offering to walk the woman’s dogs, according to the affidavit.

The woman called 911 at 6:16 p.m., records show.

The woman continues to receive medical treatment for extensive injuries to her head, neck, arms, hands, legs and other parts of her body, including multiple bonds and facial disfigurement, according to the affidavit.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Harper is on probation out of Pontotoc County for 2016 felony convictions for first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape after arrest. He also has Colorado convictions for first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and escape from jail, according to DOC records.

