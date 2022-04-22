Man faces arson, animal cruelty charge after home invasion in Ochelata, Washington County Sheriff's Office says

A man was arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire and killing an animal during a home invasion in Ochelata.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a disturbance on the 31000 block of N 3952 Road just south of Ochelata. Deputies learned a man broke into a house through the window and threatened the resident, according to a WCSO news release.
Shortly after calling authorities, the resident noticed the house was on fire. The suspect had fled before officers arrived.
The resident escaped and was not injured, but the family pet was in the home and died in the fire, according to WCSO. Ochelata, Ramona and Oglesby fire departments responded. The residence has been listed as a total loss.
Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with state fire marshals and local fire department officials, established Terry Ray Henry Jr. as the suspect.
WCSO, through the District Attorney’s Office expedited an arrest warrant for Terry Ray Henry Jr. on complaint of burglary, arson, and animal cruelty.
- Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
- Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others
- Ramp closures, bridge replacements to tie up traffic in west Tulsa, Owasso
- Bill Haisten: Nick Sidorakis is a Southern Hills asset and a $143 million hero for Tulsa
- Massive LED screen planned at Santa Fe Square, 'a focal point for public gathering,' developer Elliot Nelson says
- Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
- Bill Haisten: As OU and OSU drag their feet, Alabama dazzles Owasso's Cole Adams
- Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'
- Editorial: It's easy to blame high gas prices on presidents, but it's not that simple
- 'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one
- Michael Overall: Tulsa has a surprise for golf fans
- 2021-22 All-World girls basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Guerin Emig: In recognition of R.W. McQuarters, one of Tulsa's all-time athletic gems
- Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
- Guerin Emig: Now Texas football AND softball have everyone in a snit. But is it wasted fury?
Henry was taken into custody Friday morning by Bartlesville Police Department on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant. He is now in custody with bond set at $500,000.
Ochelata is about 35 miles north of downtown Tulsa.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.