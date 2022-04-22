 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man faces arson, animal cruelty charge after home invasion in Ochelata, Washington County Sheriff's Office says

  • Updated
  • 0

A man was arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire and killing an animal during a home invasion in Ochelata.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a disturbance on the 31000 block of N 3952 Road just south of Ochelata. Deputies learned a man broke into a house through the window and threatened the resident, according to a WCSO news release.

Shortly after calling authorities, the resident noticed the house was on fire. The suspect had fled before officers arrived.

The resident escaped and was not injured, but the family pet was in the home and died in the fire, according to WCSO. Ochelata, Ramona and Oglesby fire departments responded. The residence has been listed as a total loss.

Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with state fire marshals and local fire department officials, established Terry Ray Henry Jr. as the suspect.

WCSO, through the District Attorney’s Office expedited an arrest warrant for Terry Ray Henry Jr. on complaint of burglary, arson, and animal cruelty.

People are also reading…

Henry was taken into custody Friday morning by Bartlesville Police Department on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant. He is now in custody with bond set at $500,000.

Ochelata is about 35 miles north of downtown Tulsa.

Terry Ray Henry Jr.

Henry

 Provided

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Tonga Volcano was the largest explosion of the 21st Century

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert