Man expected to survive east Tulsa shooting

A man was in serious condition after being shot outside an east Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said the man was shot in the torso several times at the Midtown Park Apartments, in the 7600 block of East 21st Street, about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The man reportedly was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but police said later that he was in serious condition and was expected to survive.

Witnesses reportedly told officers the shooter fled in a dark four-door car, but Ohnesorge said police had only a vague suspect description.

Police said the victim reportedly was attempting to buy methamphetamine in a parking lot at the apartment complex; the victim attempted to cheat the dealer, and a fight ensued that led to the shooting, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.

A man identified only as the victim's associate acted as an armed guard during the drug deal and reportedly shot at the dealer during the altercation.

Investigators reportedly recovered handguns hidden in apartments that had been carried by the victim and his associate during the altercation.

The shooter remained at large Wednesday night.

