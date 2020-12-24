Man expected to survive after being shot in neck; suspect sought

Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the neck in west Tulsa on Thursday night.
Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a liquor store parking lot in the 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard to a shooting, according to a news release. They found the victim, a 54-year-old man, who had been shot in the neck.
The man, whose injuries were described as not life-threatening, reportedly identified the suspect from an earlier argument about a woman.
Officers searched for the suspect using ground units and the police helicopter but were unsuccessful as of early Thursday evening.
The shooting remains under investigation, according to the news release.