Man enters guilty plea in July killing of woman in west Tulsa

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at a west Tulsa park in July.

James Landry, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country on Tuesday after fatally shooting Crystal Bradley, 45 and a Cherokee Nation citizen, in Philpott Park on July 10.

Landry's initial arrest came only a day after the landmark McGirt decision in the Supreme Court, which established state courts lacked jurisdiction to file charges against American Indian defendants in much of eastern Oklahoma and Tulsa.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Landry with first-degree murder in Indian Country. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a news release the case spawned hours after the Supreme Court's decision should be an example of inter-agency cooperation going forward.

"In partnership with the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, my office has worked relentlessly to ensure every victim of violent crime experiences a measure of justice and that no case falls through the cracks," Shores said in a release. "With three sovereigns — tribal, state, and federal — communicating and coordinating, I believe we have a blueprint for success in the criminal justice arena in the post-McGirt world."

