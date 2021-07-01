Man dies in Tulsa police custody after having breathing problems while running from officers

A Tulsa man died Wednesday evening after he was arrested by Tulsa police officers, the Tulsa Police Department reported Thursday in a news release.

Emmitt Weaver, 44, died at a Tulsa hospital after he reportedly developed "respiratory distress" while running from the officers, the release states.

Two officers were patrolling the area around 31st Street and Memorial Drive just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when they saw three men standing outside a motel on 79th East Avenue. As soon as the men saw the marked police vehicle, two of them started running away, police said in the news release.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the officers were not specifically looking for those three men but just happened to see them run away. According to the news release, the officers were patrolling in "an ongoing effort to reduce gun violence in the area."

The officers ran after the men who fled, and during the pursuit, they say one of the men throw a gun away, the press release says.

After running about 400 feet, Weaver stopped near another hotel on 79th East Avenue.

The other man continued running from the officers, who both continued to pursue him until one of the officers stopped to keep Weaver in his eyesight.