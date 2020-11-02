Man dies in shootout with tribal marshal in Delaware County, Cherokee Nation official says

KENWOOD — A Spavinaw man was killed in an alleged exchange of gunfire with a Cherokee Nation Marshal Service officer early Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m., a suspect was reportedly fleeing from authorities with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office near Kenwood, according to Julie Hubbard, Cherokee Nation spokeswoman.

She said the suspect was identified as Trifton Wacoche, 26, of Delaware County. A second suspect was arrested at the scene, she said.

No further information was available on what prompted Wacoche and the other suspect to allegedly elude authorities. Sheriff's officials relayed inquiries to tribal law enforcement.

When Wacoche opened fire during the pursuit, a Marshal Service officer returned fire and killed Wacoche, Hubbard said.

The officer who remains unidentified was unharmed, Hubbard said; he remains on administrative leave during a routine federal investigation.

Wacoche has served time in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody on convictions including domestic assault, according to online court records.