Man dies in shootout with tribal marshal in Delaware County, Cherokee Nation official says

KENWOOD — A Spavinaw man was killed in an alleged exchange of gunfire with a Cherokee Nation Marshal Service officer early Sunday.
Around 1:30 a.m., a suspect was reportedly fleeing from authorities with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office near Kenwood, according to Julie Hubbard, Cherokee Nation spokeswoman.
She said the suspect was identified as Trifton Wacoche, 26, of Delaware County. A second suspect was arrested at the scene, she said.
No further information was available on what prompted Wacoche and the other suspect to allegedly elude authorities. Sheriff's officials relayed inquiries to tribal law enforcement.
When Wacoche opened fire during the pursuit, a Marshal Service officer returned fire and killed Wacoche, Hubbard said.
The officer who remains unidentified was unharmed, Hubbard said; he remains on administrative leave during a routine federal investigation.
Wacoche has served time in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody on convictions including domestic assault, according to online court records.
Kenwood has a population of about 1,000 and is located 65 miles northeast of Tulsa in southern Delaware County on Cherokee Nation reservation land.
Interactive graphic: Fatal officer-involved shootings in Oklahoma since 2007
Video: Attorney General Barr speaks at tribe's headquarters in Tahlequah
Gallery: Landmark Supreme Court cases
Landmark Supreme Court cases and Chief Justices of the time
Marbury v. Madison
McCulloch v. Maryland
Dred Scott v. Sandford
Plessy v. Ferguson
Korematsu v. United States
Brown v. Board of Education
Cooper v. Aaron
Mapp v. Ohio
Engel v. Vitale
Gideon v. Wainwright
New York Times Company v. Sullivan
Miranda v. Arizona
Loving v. Virginia
Terry v. Ohio
Tinker v. Des Moines
Roe v. Wade
US v. Nixon
Goss v. Lopez
Regents of the University of California v. Bakke
New Jersey v T.L.O.
Texas v. Johnson
Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Department of Health
Bush v. Gore
Grutter v. Bollinger
Lawrence v. Texas
Roper v. Simmons
District of Columbia v. Heller
Citizens United v. FEC
National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius
Obergefell v. Hodges
Department of Commerce v. New York
Rucho v. Common Cause
Bostock v. Clayton County
R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California
New Jersey v T.L.O.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.