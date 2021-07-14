Man dies in overnight shooting at apartment complex near 61st and Peoria

An overnight shooting victim remained unidentified Wednesday afternoon as police continued to try to determine who might have fired the fatal shot.

While responding to a shooting call shortly after midnight at the Savanna Landing apartments, officers found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his head near the back gate of the complex, 1015 E. 60th St.

He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Homicide detectives have been interviewing witnesses and gathering information and evidence since. The victim's next-of-kin is being located for notification, and police have not yet determined a suspect, according to news releases.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

