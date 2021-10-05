Man dies after stabbing Saturday at Jenks apartment; girlfriend arrested

A Jenks man was fatally injured in a stabbing over the weekend, and his girlfriend was arrested in connection with the assault, Jenks police said.

The man, Brent Armstrong, 54, and his girlfriend, Amber Henderson, 42, had a history of domestic altercations, police said in a news release.

Officers were notified of a "cardiac arrest" Saturday at an apartment complex in Jenks, where they found Brent Armstrong stabbed. Henderson told officers she had stabbed Armstrong, police said in the news release.

Officers arrested her on a complaint of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Armstrong died at a Tulsa hospital the next day.

When detectives interviewed Henderson again, she said she stabbed Armstrong multiple times, left the apartment for more than 10 hours, then returned to find Armstrong not breathing and called 911, police reported.

Detectives said Tuesday that they are looking for anyone who can corroborate Henderson's whereabouts during those 10 hours.

Henderson, whom Tulsa County jail records say lives in Sapulpa, is being held on the assault complaint as well as a first-degree murder complaint. Her bail is set at $750,000.