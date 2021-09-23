Man dies after shooting at north Tulsa apartment complex

A man died Thursday evening after a shooting at Towne Square Apartments near East Apache Street and North Trenton Avenue, Tulsa police said.
Police responded to a call at the complex about 5 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he died, police said.
Police said homicide detectives were investigating. No suspect information has been released.
