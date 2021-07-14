Man dies after overnight shooting at apartment complex near 61st and Peoria

A man died after being shot twice in the head at a south Tulsa apartment complex early Wednesday.

While responding to a shooting call at the Savanna Landing apartments shortly after midnight, officers found the victim near the back gate of the complex, 1015 E. 60th St.

He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Homicide detectives have been interviewing witnesses and gathering information and evidence since the shooting. The victim's next-of-kin is being located for notification, and police have not yet determined a suspect, according to news releases.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

