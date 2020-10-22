Man dies after being mauled by dogs west of downtown Tulsa

A man died Thursday morning after he was severely mauled by dogs, police reported, but they're investigating whether he also was shot.
Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the victim, whose identity was not released, was causing a disturbance early Thursday with a homeowner in the 5000 block of West Admiral Boulevard, reportedly over past relationships.
The two got into a fist fight, and the homeowner's three dogs started attacking the victim, Watkins said.
The original call to police, however, was about a shot being fired about 6 a.m., and witnesses reported hearing a gun shot at some point, Watkins said.
Emergency responders rushed the man to a hospital, where he later died, and animal welfare officers took the dogs.
The individuals involved and witnesses were taken to police headquarters for interviews with detectives.
Oklahoma voter guide 2020: What you need to know for the Nov. 3 election
Polling place
Finding your polling place okvoterportal.okelections.us is the easiest for those with internet access.
Precinct information can also be obtained from your county election board and from your current voter registration card.
If your polling location has changed since the last election, you should have received a notification letter and updated voter registration card by mail — provided you are registered at your current address.
JOHN CLANTON, Tulsa World file
Proof of identity
Proof of identity for in-person voting
Voter registration card from county election board State-issued driver’s license, photo ID or Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority patient card (unexpired) Federal- or tribe-issued photo IDs including passports or military ID
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file
Absentee
Absentee voting
The ballot affidavit may be notarized OR the voter may submit a copy of a valid ID. Follow instructions to the letter.
Those who mailed their ballot must NOT vote in person. To check the status of your absentee ballot, go to
https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.
Absentee voters who did not submit by the deadline may hand-deliver their own ballot in-person to the county election board, 555 N. Denver Ave.,
by 5 p.m. the day before Election Day; ID is required.
Absentee ballots may NOT be hand-delivered anywhere else.
For voters who neither mailed nor dropped off their absentee ballot, voting in person on Election Day is permitted upon signing an oath that only one ballot is being submitted.
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World file
Ballots at USPS
More absentee ballot guidance
Have you heard about "naked" ballots after a viral video? Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said to worry more about completing the affidavit properly than "clothing" your ballots.
"We will most certainly accept ballots that are in the envelope unsealed. It happens frequently. We will even accept ballots that are not enclosed in the white secrecy envelope," she said in an email to Tulsa World.
"Sometimes people lose the envelope or forget to enclose the ballot in the envelope. These ballots are accepted and counted as long as the affidavit is properly executed."
The deadline to request a ballot is officially Oct. 27, but waiting that long can put an unnecessary burden on an already-strained U.S. Postal Service. Not to mention probably making local election board officials work a 16-hour day at the deadline to ensure voters will receive their absentee ballots with enough time to complete and mail them back.
The postmark date doesn't matter: Your absentee ballot has to be at the county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Some have recommended returning ballots by Oct. 28 to ensure they'll be processed and received on time.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dates
Dates to remember Early voting: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31 at ONEOK Field (Drillers stadium), 201 N. Elgin Ave. Last day to register to vote for Nov. 3 general election: Friday, Oct. 9
Absentee ballot request deadline for Nov. 3: Oct. 27
MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World file
Observing
Can people observe voters casting ballots?
"It is crime for any unauthorized person to remain within 50 feet of a ballot box while an election is in progress,” an Oklahoma State Election Board spokesperson said.
Doing so is a misdemeanor offense, according to Oklahoma statute.
John Clanton, Tulsa World file
Sample ballot
What will my ballot look like?
By far the easiest place to find a sample ballot and most information about your registration status is at the Oklahoma State Election Board’s online voter portal:
https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Sample ballot Tulsa November 2020
Safety
Are COVID-19 precautions being taken?
Yes, including moving early voting outdoors to ONEOK Field downtown instead of inside the Tulsa County Election Board.
Poll workers there and at precincts across the state will be wearing face masks and other protective gear. Voting booths will be sanitized regularly, and pens used for marking ballots will be single use only.
Wearing masks is strongly encouraged. Poll workers will enforce social distancing.
Tulsa World file
Negating absentee ballot
I asked for an absentee ballot but didn’t use it. May I still vote?
Yes. A person who requests an absentee ballot but does not submit it may vote in person at their usual polling place. Doing both knowingly, however, is a felony.
Absentee ballots may also be hand-delivered to your county election board, but they must be received by the close of business the day before the election.
Only the person who applied for the ballot may deliver it.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Long lines?
Are long lines at polling locations expected?
Possibly. The combination of COVID-19 precautions and the inexperience of many poll workers could slow down the voting process.
Other states have seen voting delays because of COVID-19, but with wide variations. Many of the delays have been because a shortage of workers resulted in fewer polling locations.
Oklahoma has not reduced its number of polling locations.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
State Question 814
State Question 814 seeks to reduce the amount of money the state gets from a 1998 multistate legal settlement with tobacco companies to cover Medicaid expenses and allow the state to draw down additional federal dollars to pay for Medicaid expansion.
Click here to read more.
NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman file
State Question 805
Kris Steele speaks with supporters during a rally for Yes on SQ 805 in Oklahoma City in February. State Question 805, which seeks to end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat nonviolent offenders, will be voted on Nov. 3.
Click here to read more.
DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman file
Congressional District 1
Republican incumbent Kevin Hern, right, and Democratic challenger Kojo Asamoa-Caesar are in the race for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District.
Click here to read more about the race.
Congressional districts 2, 3 and 4
Tulsa-area congressmen Frank Lucas, left, and Markwayne Mullin, right, are against underfunded opponents in far-flung districts. They, along with fellow Republican Tom Cole in the 4th District, center, are heavy favorites to keep their jobs.
Senate District 35
The race for Senate District 35 pits Democrat Jo Anna Dossett (left) against Republican Cheryl Baber. The seat came open after state Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, termed out after 12 years.
Click here to read more about the race.
Courtesy photos
Senate District 37
Political newcomer Republican Cody Rogers hopes to unseat state Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman in the race for Senate District 37. Click here to read more.
Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary
