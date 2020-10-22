Man dies after being mauled by dogs west of downtown Tulsa

A man died Thursday morning after he was severely mauled by dogs, police reported, but they're investigating whether he also was shot.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the victim, whose identity was not released, was causing a disturbance early Thursday with a homeowner in the 5000 block of West Admiral Boulevard, reportedly over past relationships.

The two got into a fist fight, and the homeowner's three dogs started attacking the victim, Watkins said.

The original call to police, however, was about a shot being fired about 6 a.m., and witnesses reported hearing a gun shot at some point, Watkins said.

Emergency responders rushed the man to a hospital, where he later died, and animal welfare officers took the dogs.

The individuals involved and witnesses were taken to police headquarters for interviews with detectives.

— From Staff Reports

