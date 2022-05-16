 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies 16 years after being shot, Tulsa police say

The death of a man who was shot 16 years ago is being ruled a homicide now that he has died from those wounds, according to Tulsa police.

James McClaine was 50 when he was shot Jan. 26, 2006, in the 6000 block of East Latimer Place, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins.

In a news release Monday, Watkins said the Medical Examiner's Office has ruled McClaine's death on May 9, 2022, a homicide in connection with that shooting. The death is considered the city's 30th homicide of this year. 

No further details about the shooting were released Monday, but McClaine was later convicted in a 2013 domestic abuse case and served time in Oklahoma Department of Corrections' custody in 2014. He was on probation in that case until April 2021, according to online prison records.

