Man dies 1.5 years after paralyzing shooting, becomes Tulsa's 50th homicide victim in 2021

A man who was paralyzed for a year and a half after he was shot died from his injuries Saturday, police said.

His death marks Tulsa's 50th homicide this year.

Emeir Briahn McCutchen, who often used the aliases Emeir Brown and "Pooh," shot Bobby Mayfield, 25, and Kimberly Hopkins, 24, on April 14, 2020, police allege.

Hopkins was killed, but Mayfield survived and was left a quadriplegic who couldn't speak above a faint whisper, officials said. He could nod or shake his head to indicate yes or no in answer to questions.

Mayfield indicated to police that he answered a knock at the door of an apartment in the Whitlow complex, 1821 N. Quincy Ave., about 3 a.m. when a man later identified as McCutchen began firing a gun into the apartment.

Mayfield was struck several times in the neck and head. At least two other people also were in the residence.

McCutchen has been in Department of Corrections custody on unrelated charges but was transferred Oct. 6 to the Tulsa County jail, where he is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Detectives said they expect the shooting charge to be amended upon the completion of Mayfield's autopsy.

