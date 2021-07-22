Man declared actually innocent in 1990 slaying sues city again

A man’s legal fight against the city of Tulsa over his wrongful conviction and incarceration has moved to federal court after he reached a settlement with the state.

Corey Atchison, 50, sued the city of Tulsa July 14 in Tulsa federal court, seeking an unspecified amount of damages after spending 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Atchison was released from prison in July 2019 after Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes declared him “actually innocent” in the 1990 murder of James Lane, vacating his first-degree murder conviction and sentence while calling Atchison’s 28 years spent behind bars a “fundamental miscarriage of justice.”

Atchison had been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole at a 1991 jury trial.

Then-District Attorney Tim Harris has denied wrongdoing in his prosecution of Atchison.

Atchison, meanwhile, has maintained that he had nothing to do with the shooting. Several witnesses have since said their statements attributing the shooting to Atchison were coerced by police.

In September, Atchison sued the state of Oklahoma, claiming that he had been wrongfully convicted.