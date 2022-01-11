Man dead after being found unresponsive in Tulsa County jail cell

A person being held in the Tulsa County jail died this week after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Arrested Christmas Eve on a misdemeanor charge, Dean Courtney Stith, 55, was found wedged between a wall and his bed about 4 a.m. Monday, according to an incident report provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

A detention officer noticed that Stith's mattress had slid off of his bed and called for nurses upon seeing his position. Moving Stith back onto his bed, the nurses were unable to measure his blood pressure. Firefighters arrived about 20 minutes after being called to assist; the only available EMSA medics were in Bixby, the report states.

After another 20 minutes, EMSA arrived; Stith was determined to be a priority patient based on his condition. He was taken to a hospital about 5 a.m., where he was pronounced dead about 6:30 a.m., the report states.

Tulsa police arrested Stith, who was found legally incompetent to stand trial in a 2020 felony case primarily due to dementia, on complaints of false reporting of a crime and trespassing.