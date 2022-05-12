Man critically injured in assault in apartment just south of downtown

A man was critically injured in an assault in his apartment just south of downtown on Thursday evening, police said.

A resident at the Mansion House apartments, 1638 S. Carson Ave., called 911 about 6 p.m. and said they'd heard a noise that made them think their next-door neighbor was in some kind of an emergency situation. However, officers had no justifiable cause to enter the apartment at that time, Lt. Dennis Smith said.

An hour later, just before 7 p.m., the same neighbor called again and reported hearing another noise and then peeking into the apartment and seeing the man bloody and apparently unconscious inside.

Officers then entered the college-age man's apartment and found that he had been assaulted, Smith said. He apparently had multiple injuries, but because of the amount of blood, police weren't able to determine at the scene just what his injuries were. He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital, Smith said.

The man apparently has a roommate, but no one else was in the apartment when police arrived. A few weapons were found in the apartment, but what weapons were used in the assault is not yet known.

