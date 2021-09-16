Man could go free after court overturns manslaughter conviction on McGirt claim

The ruling included comments from the victim’s mother regarding the impact the ruling could have on the family if Roth’s conviction and sentence were overturned.

“I don’t feel like I belong to (a) people, anymore,” Pamela Sue Chuculate-Sequichie said during a court hearing last year, after noting that her son was a citizen of the United States and the state of Oklahoma in addition to being a tribal member.

“I don’t feel like I belong to a nation anymore,” she continued. “I don’t feel like I belong to a country anymore. I just don’t know where to go with this from here.”

And while the Court of Criminal appeals ruled in August that McGirt did not apply retroactively to state convictions that occurred prior to the McGirt decision, it nevertheless overturned Roth’s case because his was a direct appeal of his conviction and sentence rather than after it became final.

Presiding Judge Scott Rowland cast the lone dissenting vote on the appeal.

“Because the five-year statute of limitations on any federal offense has long since expired, this case cannot be retried in federal court and Roth will likely go free without further punishment and without so much as a traffic ticket on his record for the events in this case,” Rowland wrote in his dissent.