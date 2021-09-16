Man could go free after court overturns manslaughter conviction on McGirt claim

In a decision that could pave the way for a man’s freedom, an obviously reluctant state appellate court overturned the conviction and 19-year prison sentence of a Wagoner man in the 2013 traffic death of an 11-year-old boy.
Citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected the state’s concurrent jurisdiction claim in reversing and remanding the case of Richard Ray Roth back to the district court with instructions to dismiss the case.
The federal statute of limitations may not allow federal prosecution in the case.
A Wagoner County District Court jury found Roth, 42, guilty in October 2014 of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the November 2013 traffic death of Billy Jack Chuculate Lord.
The boy was riding or pushing a bicycle in Wagoner when he was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to court records. Roth left the scene but returned later with his wife, records reflect.
Roth’s blood alcohol content was nearly quadruple the legal limit at the time, according to court records.
Roth challenged his convictions on grounds that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute him under the McGirt ruling.
The 2020 Supreme Court decision found that since Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation, it still existed for purposes of criminal jurisdiction when a crime victim or suspect is American Indian and the crime occurred within the Muscogee reservation boundaries. The ruling has been expanded to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations' reservations.
The boy who was killed was a member of the Cherokee Nation, and the death occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
In its written 3-1 opinion, the court acknowledges “the exceptionally hard impact today’s decision will have on the victim’s surviving family and friends, not to mention the community where these crimes occurred …”
Despite this, the ruling states, “we have no choice but to apply the governing federal law.” The court added: “The matter is simply out of our hands after McGirt.”
The ruling sets up the possibility that Roth could be freed from prison early when the appellate court lifts its hold on the ruling after 20 days.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has typically held rulings for 20 days to give federal authorities time to seek an indictment.
But that may not apply in Roth’s case.
“The record shows there is a serious question whether this case will be prosecuted in federal court,” the decision states, noting that the district attorney involved in the appeal raised the possibility that the federal statute of limitations has long since passed.
The ruling included comments from the victim’s mother regarding the impact the ruling could have on the family if Roth’s conviction and sentence were overturned.
“I don’t feel like I belong to (a) people, anymore,” Pamela Sue Chuculate-Sequichie said during a court hearing last year, after noting that her son was a citizen of the United States and the state of Oklahoma in addition to being a tribal member.
“I don’t feel like I belong to a nation anymore,” she continued. “I don’t feel like I belong to a country anymore. I just don’t know where to go with this from here.”
And while the Court of Criminal appeals ruled in August that McGirt did not apply retroactively to state convictions that occurred prior to the McGirt decision, it nevertheless overturned Roth’s case because his was a direct appeal of his conviction and sentence rather than after it became final.
Presiding Judge Scott Rowland cast the lone dissenting vote on the appeal.
“Because the five-year statute of limitations on any federal offense has long since expired, this case cannot be retried in federal court and Roth will likely go free without further punishment and without so much as a traffic ticket on his record for the events in this case,” Rowland wrote in his dissent.
Rowland argued that Oklahoma’s concurrent jurisdiction claim has merit since he cannot be tried in federal court due to the statute of limitations.