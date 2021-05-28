Man could get up to five years in prison in plea deal over fatal shooting

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left another man dead last year.

Matthew Scott Boll, 45, admitted to shooting Antonio Velasco, 20, in the backyard of a house in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue on May 10.

Boll pleaded guilty to one count of causing a death through the use of a firearm while possessing a firearm in the furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes.

Boll, who called the police after shooting Velasco, claimed that he was protecting himself when he fired the fatal shots.

He was initially booked into the Tulsa Jail by Tulsa police on one count of first-degree murder.

But since Velasco was a member of the Osage Nation and the crime occurred within the historical boundaries of the Muscogee Nation, the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Boll.

A federal grand jury indicted Boll on Oct. 7 on one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of involuntary manslaughter, both in Indian Country, as well as unlawful possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm.

Prosecutors amended the charges May 7 to the “causing death …” charge to which he pleaded guilty Wednesday.