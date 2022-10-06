Man convicted of Tulsa rape, given probation, loses appeal

A man granted probation after a jury convicted him of first-degree rape in 2017 has lost an appeal.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, in a published decision released Thursday, rejected an appeal from Malik Omar Vance, who challenged his conviction on several grounds.

In affirming his rape conviction, the appellate court determined hearsay testimony offered by a rape exam nurse was proper, as was the introduction of an alleged sexual assault years earlier involving a then-teenager.

Vance, 24, received 13 years of probation after being convicted of first-degree rape by a Tulsa County District Court jury in March 2021.

The jury found Vance guilty of raping a then-18-year-old woman at an east Tulsa apartment in the fall of 2017. An affidavit states the victim said she woke up after a night of drinking to find him on top of her and that she “kept telling him no and she tried to move herself away but he kept going.”

In finding Vance guilty, jurors also recommended he serve a 13-year prison sentence, which District Judge Sharon Holmes opted to suspend when she sentenced him.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said at the time that he disagreed with the sentence, but Omar’s attorney said prosecutors had made no-prison settlement offers prior to the trial.

Vance, in his appeal, claimed Holmes should not have permitted the state to introduce testimony from a woman he was living with at the time regarding their sexual history.

Vance also claimed in his appeal that there was insufficient evidence to convict him of first-degree rape and that testimony from a nurse who examined the victim including comments that amounted to hearsay.

He also claimed several instances of prosecutorial misconduct, including during closing arguments when a prosecutor referred to him as a “rapist.”

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, in its written opinion, found that the nurse’s testimony was proper under state law.

“Hearsay is admissible if it contains statements 'made for the purposes of medical diagnosis or treatment describing medical history, past or present symptoms, pain or sensations, if reasonably pertinent to diagnosis and treatment,'” the opinion stated, quoting from state law.

In Vance’s case, the appellate court said it was “reasonable” for the nurse to ask about the amount of force used during the assault.

“The probative value of the…nurse’s testimony was not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice and was not unduly cumulative,” the opinion stated.

Regarding referring to Vance as a rapist during a prosecutor’s closing arguments, the appellate court found no misconduct by the comment.

“The closing argument was based upon the evidence presented during trial and was in direct response to the defense,” the opinion stated, adding, “There was no error.”