Man convicted of lesser charge after fatal shooting during argument at Tulsa motel last year

Assistant Public Defender Teddy Cooper, though, argued Williams was not guilty of any crime because he was trying to protect his girlfriend from being harmed.

Police at the time reported the confrontation, which video shows began shortly after Johnson and his friend at the motel arrived in a white pickup truck, was initially about items the woman reported as missing.

Cooper told the jury Johnson verbally threatened to kill Williams, who ultimately "shot him one time and ran" in fear.

Johnson was struck in the chest and later died at a Tulsa hospital.

Gray argued that Williams' decision to flee the scene was based out of a desire to hide the gun he used. He also said Johnson's placement of his hands inside his hoodie pocket during the argument — a factor Williams' defense cited as possibly inducing further fear of the unknown — "is not a death sentence."

"Do you think it's OK for him to reach his hand in his pocket, pull out a gun and kill someone?" Gray asked the jury of Williams. "The answer has to be no."

Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321 samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com On Twitter @samanthavicent

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.