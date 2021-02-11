Man convicted of lesser charge after fatal shooting during argument at Tulsa motel last year

An argument that devolved into a fatal shooting last year resulted in a first-degree manslaughter conviction with a jury's recommendation the man spend his life in prison.
Peter Glen Williams, 47, was jailed Jan. 21, 2020, on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting of 39-year-old Demario Johnson in the parking lot of the Tudor House Inn near Interstate 244.
Jurors deliberated several hours Wednesday before returning a guilty verdict on a lesser-included charge of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion.
After being informed about Williams' legal history, which included a roughly 10-year stint in prison for a 1990s Muskogee County shooting case, the jury recommended Williams spend life in prison. He will be sentenced Feb. 19 before District Judge Dawn Moody.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said video surveillance reveals the first act of physical aggression came from Williams' girlfriend when she shoved Johnson's friend during an argument in the parking lot. Jurors could see Johnson punching the woman in an apparent response.
In arguing for a first-degree murder conviction, Gray said the video shows that "any hero complex Mr. Williams may have" about protecting the woman is not appropriate because "his girlfriend was the bad actor" by shoving Johnson's friend first.
Assistant Public Defender Teddy Cooper, though, argued Williams was not guilty of any crime because he was trying to protect his girlfriend from being harmed.
Police at the time reported the confrontation, which video shows began shortly after Johnson and his friend at the motel arrived in a white pickup truck, was initially about items the woman reported as missing.
Cooper told the jury Johnson verbally threatened to kill Williams, who ultimately "shot him one time and ran" in fear.
Johnson was struck in the chest and later died at a Tulsa hospital.
Gray argued that Williams' decision to flee the scene was based out of a desire to hide the gun he used. He also said Johnson's placement of his hands inside his hoodie pocket during the argument — a factor Williams' defense cited as possibly inducing further fear of the unknown — "is not a death sentence."
"Do you think it's OK for him to reach his hand in his pocket, pull out a gun and kill someone?" Gray asked the jury of Williams. "The answer has to be no."
