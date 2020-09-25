Man convicted of kidnapping his ex-wife at gunpoint returns to court after appeal nets retrial

A man sentenced to a 20-year prison term after being found guilty of tunneling into his ex-wife’s home and kidnapping her at gunpoint was back in court Friday after an appellate court granted him a retrial.
Randy Alan Hamett, 64, was arraigned on new charges in Tulsa federal court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in June reversed his conviction and sentence and ordered a new trial.
A grand jury has since named Hamett in a 12-count superseding indictment filed in Tulsa federal court. While Hamett initially faced just kidnapping and gun-related charges, the grand jury this time has added second-degree burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon and stalking counts to the indictment, among others that note the crimes occurred in Indian Country due to a recent Supreme Court decision.
The appellate court ordered the retrial after finding that the trial judge did not fully advise Hamett of the repercussions of representing himself during the trial.
Hamett decided to represent himself during the latter portion of his jury trial held in May 2019.
Prior to letting him represent himself, U.S. District Judge Clarie Eagan discussed with Hamett the pitfalls of doing so, according to the appellate opinion.
Despite Eagan cautioning Hamett in deciding to represent himself, including warning Hamett that he stood a better chance at an acquittal if kept his attorney, the three-member appellate court panel, in a 2-1 vote, found that the trial judge “erred in finding that Mr. Hamett knowingly and intelligently waived his right to counsel.”
Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich, on the 10th Circuit panel, issued a dissenting opinion stating in part that Eagan adequately informed Hamett of the dangers of representing himself.
“A pragmatic reading of the record suggests the district court adequately warned Mr. Hamett of the dangers of self-representation and, when he insisted he wanted to proceed pro-se, gave him exactly the latitude he sought to direct his own defense,” Tymkovich wrote.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said a recent Supreme Court decision involving Jimcy McGirt means Hamett will face some charges that indicate the crime occurred in Indian Country since the high court determined that the federal government had never disestablished the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Since Hamett is an American Indian and some of the alleged crimes occurred in Indian Country, the McGirt decision will apply to him, too.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will not be deterred in its pursuit of justice for the victim in this case,” Shores said in a written statement. “ Her voice will be heard. I am steadfast in my commitment to hold accountable anyone who would kidnap, terrorize, and inflict domestic violence upon another.
“As a result of the recent Supreme Court decision in McGirt, many of Mr. Hamett’s alleged crimes were committed in what is now considered to be Indian Country. Our office will endeavor to ensure that Mr. Hamett is brought to justice for the entire range of his alleged criminal conduct.”
The trial jury convicted Hamett on three criminal counts related to the kidnapping of his ex-wife and sentenced him to serve 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Prosecutors contended during Hamett’s trial that he tunneled through an exterior bedroom wall in his ex-wife’s Broken Arrow home to bypass her security system.
Once inside, Hamett waited for her to return to the home after work in April 2017 where he confronted her with a stun gun and pistol when she arrived.
The woman testified that after Hamett used the stun gun on her, he bound her with zip ties and duct tape before forcing her into her car and driving to Siloam Springs, Ark., where the two had gotten married four years earlier.
The woman testified that she suggested the trip to Siloam Springs as a way to buy time until she could escape or be rescued.
Police arrested Hamett after they tracked a cell phone signal to an Arkansas motel, where they encountered Hamett and his ex-wife.
Curtis Killman
918-581-8471
Twitter: @loucardfan61
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.