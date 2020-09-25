Man convicted of kidnapping his ex-wife at gunpoint returns to court after appeal nets retrial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man sentenced to a 20-year prison term after being found guilty of tunneling into his ex-wife’s home and kidnapping her at gunpoint was back in court Friday after an appellate court granted him a retrial.

Randy Alan Hamett, 64, was arraigned on new charges in Tulsa federal court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in June reversed his conviction and sentence and ordered a new trial.

A grand jury has since named Hamett in a 12-count superseding indictment filed in Tulsa federal court. While Hamett initially faced just kidnapping and gun-related charges, the grand jury this time has added second-degree burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon and stalking counts to the indictment, among others that note the crimes occurred in Indian Country due to a recent Supreme Court decision.

The appellate court ordered the retrial after finding that the trial judge did not fully advise Hamett of the repercussions of representing himself during the trial.

Hamett decided to represent himself during the latter portion of his jury trial held in May 2019.

Prior to letting him represent himself, U.S. District Judge Clarie Eagan discussed with Hamett the pitfalls of doing so, according to the appellate opinion.