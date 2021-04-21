Man convicted of assaulting ex-wife, kidnapping her from her Broken Arrow home

A federal jury in Tulsa convicted a Choctaw man on Wednesday of 12 charges, including assaulting his ex-wife and kidnapping her from her Broken Arrow home.
Randy Alan Hamett, 64, was charged with kidnapping in Indian Country; carjacking; possessing and receiving a stolen firearm and stolen ammunition; possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order; second-degree burglary in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country; domestic violence in Indian Country; interstate violation of a protective order; and carrying, using and brandishing firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence.
“A jury considered the evidence and then held Randy Hamett accountable for terrorizing the victim in this case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a press release. “(The victim) faced abuser Randy Hamett through a harrowing ordeal and then two trials. She is a survivor and is to be commended for her courage. She exemplifies the resiliency and strength we see in victims every day.”
On April 25, 2017, Hamett tased his ex-wife and pointed his gun at her after cutting a hole in her house to gain entry, the news release says. He then bound her hands and feet and forced her into a car, sexually assaulted her and stole the gun she had bought after getting a protective order against him, according to the release.
During the kidnapping, which lasted two days, Hamett threatened to kill himself, the victim and anyone who tried to help her, so the victim tried to prolong the trip and “gain the defendant’s trust,” the news release states. She convinced Hamett that they should get remarried, and he allowed her to text her parents and boyfriend so they would not get suspicious.
The victim’s parents became worried that she was in danger due to the nature of the text, though, so they contacted the Broken Arrow Police Department.
“Through a concerted investigation by the Broken Arrow and Siloam Springs Police Departments, officers were able to locate Hamett and the victim at a hotel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where they determined Hamett was holding the victim against her will,” the press release states.
He had a gun and ammunition, as well as taser cartridges, when police found him, and he was arrested for violation of a protective order, according to the press release.
Hamett was previously convicted in federal court for the kidnapping, but the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial. In a 2-1 decision, the appellate court found that the trial judge had “erred in finding that Mr. Hamett knowingly and intelligently waived his right to counsel” at his July 2018 trial, according to the news release.
“In June 2020, (Randy Hamett) won an appeal on a procedural technicality, so he will be re-tried in federal court,” the victim said at a 2020 news conference. “Am I worried? No, I still have faith in God and confidence in the trained professionals who are fighting for my long-term protection. He may have had a dark plan to control and silence me, but there was obviously a greater plan at work. That plan included meeting extraordinary people who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others. I will always be grateful to them and to those who provide resources to domestic violence victims.”
Hamett’s case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Broken Arrow Police Department, Siloam Springs Police Department and the Rogers State University Police.
U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan set Hamett’s sentencing for July 29.