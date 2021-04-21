Man convicted of assaulting ex-wife, kidnapping her from her Broken Arrow home

During the kidnapping, which lasted two days, Hamett threatened to kill himself, the victim and anyone who tried to help her, so the victim tried to prolong the trip and “gain the defendant’s trust,” the news release states. She convinced Hamett that they should get remarried, and he allowed her to text her parents and boyfriend so they would not get suspicious.

The victim’s parents became worried that she was in danger due to the nature of the text, though, so they contacted the Broken Arrow Police Department.

“Through a concerted investigation by the Broken Arrow and Siloam Springs Police Departments, officers were able to locate Hamett and the victim at a hotel in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where they determined Hamett was holding the victim against her will,” the press release states.

He had a gun and ammunition, as well as taser cartridges, when police found him, and he was arrested for violation of a protective order, according to the press release.