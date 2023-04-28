A jury has convicted a man in the fatal shooting of his landlord at their Broken Arrow home.

Cody O’Bryan, 23, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of Paul Stephen Bernius IV on Sept. 19, 2021. The two had been arguing outside the home over the thermostat, prosecutors said.

“While this verdict won’t bring Stephen Bernius back, we hope it will bring closure to his family,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Katie Koljack. “They should never have had to go through this. We are grateful to the jury for delivering justice in this case.”

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered Bernius and O’Bryan had a history of issues while they lived together, a time period under three months.

The Tulsa County jury recommended O’Bryan be sentenced to 33 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. His formal sentencing is scheduled for June 12.