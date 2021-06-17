Man convicted in deadly robbery gets 5-year prison sentence from federal judge

A man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for his part in a scheme to rob someone that ended in murder.
U.S. District Judge Terence Kern sentenced Samuel Wayne Washington, 43, to serve five years in federal prison followed by three years of post-custody supervision.
Washington pleaded guilty Feb. 5 in Tulsa federal court to conspiracy after he was originally charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Binder.
Binder, 53, was shot during a botched robbery attempt July 27, 2019, at the Cascades Apartments, 1812 E. 71st Place.
Washington admitted to calling Leanna Roacher from jail and directing her to arrange with two others to rob Binder, referred to as “Money Mike,” according to court documents.
Washington said he needed the funds to post bond.
Roacher, Nicholas Gibson and Ruth Blair met Binder at the apartment to rob him, but the victim was fatally shot in the head by Gibson as he tried to flee, according to prosecutors.
Washington’s case was moved to federal court after it became known that he was a member of the Muscogee Nation and the shooting death occurred in what is now considered the tribe’s reservation boundaries.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try crimes involving American Indians when the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation historical reservation boundaries.
Roacher and Blair, meanwhile, have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison in state court, records show.
Gibson received a 35-year prison term May 24 after pleading guilty earlier to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter. Gibson also received a 10-year prison term for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Both terms will be served concurrently.
Blair received a 10-year prison term May 11 after pleading guilty to felony second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Both Blair and Gibson had originally faced felony first-degree murder charges.
Felony first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon charges against Roacher are still pending in Tulsa District Court.