Man convicted in deadly robbery gets 5-year prison sentence from federal judge

A man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for his part in a scheme to rob someone that ended in murder.

U.S. District Judge Terence Kern sentenced Samuel Wayne Washington, 43, to serve five years in federal prison followed by three years of post-custody supervision.

Washington pleaded guilty Feb. 5 in Tulsa federal court to conspiracy after he was originally charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Binder.

Binder, 53, was shot during a botched robbery attempt July 27, 2019, at the Cascades Apartments, 1812 E. 71st Place.

Washington admitted to calling Leanna Roacher from jail and directing her to arrange with two others to rob Binder, referred to as “Money Mike,” according to court documents.

Washington said he needed the funds to post bond.

Roacher, Nicholas Gibson and Ruth Blair met Binder at the apartment to rob him, but the victim was fatally shot in the head by Gibson as he tried to flee, according to prosecutors.