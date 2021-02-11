Man confesses to killing his grandmother in her Bixby home, police say

A Bixby man was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint Thursday after telling detectives he had strangled his grandmother.

Dalton Lee Hill, 27, had recently moved from Kansas into his grandmother’s home in Bixby, and he told detectives the two were sitting together at the kitchen table Wednesday afternoon when the woman got up and walked to the living room.

With no motive other than “voices in his head,” Hill followed her and placed her in a choke hold, falling on her in an ensuing scuffle before continuing to strangle her, the report states.

Hill reportedly told detectives he checked his grandmother’s pulse before washing his hands and leaving the residence.

The victim’s name had not been released by Thursday night.

Her body was found early Thursday morning, and she was officially pronounced dead about 2:35 a.m.

Hill was first arrested on an out-of-state felony warrant before being interviewed about his grandmother’s death. He then reportedly confessed to her murder, according to an arrest and booking report.

He is in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

