 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man confessed to cutting out neighbor's heart, OSBI says after 3 slain in Chickasha

Man confessed to cutting out neighbor's heart, OSBI says after 3 slain in Chickasha

{{featured_button_text}}
Lawrence P. Anderson

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, is accused in three slayings in Chickasha.

CHICKASHA — A triple murder suspect has confessed, saying he killed a neighbor first and cut her heart out to eat at home, the OSBI reported.

Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing the neighbor, Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, at her home and then going to his home and killing his uncle and a 4-year-old girl on Feb. 9. He also is accused of stabbing his aunt. She survived.

The prosecutor plans to charge Anderson, 42, on Tuesday. The death penalty "is on the table," Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine if he was under the influence of drugs on Feb. 9, The Oklahoman has learned. At the time of his guilty plea in 2017, he told the judge he took bipolar medication.

Click here to read the full story at Oklahoman.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 23

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News