Man charged with making explosive device found in car in Broken Arrow

A man who police and federal prosecutors say made an explosive device out of fireworks, fishhooks, rivets and other materials was charged Wednesday in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.
Zane Paul Bennett, 19, of Broken Arrow was federally charged by criminal complaint with unlawful manufacture of a destructive device that was found Monday in a car his girlfriend was driving in east Broken Arrow.
Bennett's girlfriend, Mariah Davis, was arrested that day on a petty larceny complaint on an allegation that she stole nearly $300 worth of Legos from a nearby Walmart, a spokesperson for the Broken Arrow Police Department said.
She reportedly told officers she is a member of the Muscogee tribe, so, if charged, she would be tried in Muscogee Nation court.
About 3:45 p.m. Monday, a Broken Arrow police officer conducted a traffic stop on Davis' vehicle on Kenosha (71st) Street in Broken Arrow near the Creek Turnpike after learning that she was was a suspect in the shoplifting of Lego sets priced at $289.94, police said.
When the officer stopped Davis, he saw the Legos in the backseat, along with the explosive device.
The bomb was described by officers as "four red 'Boom Sticks' with green fuses tied together. There was one bottle rocket in the middle the green fuses were tied to."
Davis said the device was Bennett's, and she called him. He arrived at the scene on foot, and after Davis was detained on the shoplifting complaint, he asked if he could take possession of the vehicle.
But Bennett himself was arrested, Broken Arrow police said. He acknowledged after being arrested that he had manufactured the bomb, police reported.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interviewed the couple, and Bennett reportedly said he made the bomb in a nearby motel, where the couple was staying.
At the scene, the Tulsa Police Department Bomb Squad X-rayed the destructive device, which revealed several large fish hooks, screws, and rivets inside the device, as well as a large quantity of small fireworks packed together, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office
ATF agents and Broken Arrow police officers searched the couple's motel room and found more fireworks and a metal rivet similar to the ones found in the bomb, according to the news release.
The case will now go before a grand jury, which could indict Bennett.
Bennett was booked into the Tulsa County jail Wednesday evening and is being held without bond.