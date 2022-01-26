Man charged with making explosive device found in car in Broken Arrow

A man who police and federal prosecutors say made an explosive device out of fireworks, fishhooks, rivets and other materials was charged Wednesday in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.

Zane Paul Bennett, 19, of Broken Arrow was federally charged by criminal complaint with unlawful manufacture of a destructive device that was found Monday in a car his girlfriend was driving in east Broken Arrow.

Bennett's girlfriend, Mariah Davis, was arrested that day on a petty larceny complaint on an allegation that she stole nearly $300 worth of Legos from a nearby Walmart, a spokesperson for the Broken Arrow Police Department said.

She reportedly told officers she is a member of the Muscogee tribe, so, if charged, she would be tried in Muscogee Nation court.

About 3:45 p.m. Monday, a Broken Arrow police officer conducted a traffic stop on Davis' vehicle on Kenosha (71st) Street in Broken Arrow near the Creek Turnpike after learning that she was was a suspect in the shoplifting of Lego sets priced at $289.94, police said.

When the officer stopped Davis, he saw the Legos in the backseat, along with the explosive device.