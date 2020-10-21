Man charged with cyberstalking Tulsa mayor prior to Trump rally pleads guilty

A Virginia man apparently upset with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum over his stance on President Donald Trump’s plans to host a campaign rally in Tulsa pleaded guilty Wednesday to cyberstalking.
Adam Maxwell Donn, 41, who appeared via a teleconference from Virginia, admitted to harassing and threatening the mayor and his family in emails and voicemail messages during the days leading to Trump’s June 20 campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.
Donn faces up to five years' imprisonment.
“Cyberstalking can be a terrifying ordeal for victims,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement. “Adam Donn’s incessant harassment and threats to both the Mayor and his family more than crossed the line. They weren’t protected speech, they were criminal acts.
“Today, Mr. Donn admitted his guilt and will now face the possibility of federal prison time when sentenced.”
Authorities arrested Donn on July 17 after email accounts and telephone numbers associated with Donn reflected that someone had sent 44 emails and 14 voicemails to the Tulsa mayor and his family beginning around June 11.
In many of the expletive-laced emails, the sender faults the mayor for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulsa. Many times the emails state that the writer hopes the Bynums contract COVID-19.
In others, the emails mention the names of Bynum’s children with threats to publish their cellphone numbers and social media account names.
Another message sent to Bynum’s wife, Susan, asked when she would be home so someone could make a “delivery.”
Prior to pleading guilty, a Tulsa judge approved Donn’s request to appear via video at the change-of-plea hearing. An attorney for Donn explained it would take 20 hours to drive from his home to Tulsa to attend the hearing. Flying was also a concern, Donn said, in his motion to appear by videoconferencing.
“Mr. Donn’s fear of the COVID-19 pandemic and his lack of access to proper medical care during Virginia’s shelter-in-place order led to the instant indictment,” the motion states.
A seven-to-eight-hour commercial flight from Norfolk to Tulsa would force Donn “into an extreme environment rife with exposure to COVID-19,” the motion states.
The motion goes on to state that Donn may not be able to safely travel to the Tulsa area until a vaccine is in place or other arrangements are made.
“Requiring Mr. Donn to travel to Oklahoma, where new infections are rampant, presents an unnecessary risk regarding travel to the Northern District of Oklahoma,” which includes Tulsa, the motion states.
Donn also noted that he lives with his parents, who are his primary source of support, and he fears infecting them with the virus if he travels.
Since facing charges, Donn told the court that he has been receiving treatment for his nine-year battle with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder.
Asked by the judge to describe what he did, Donn replied that he was “extremely sorry for the harassment and turmoil” he caused the mayor and his family.
Donn said he “couldn’t believe” he used “the language I used” adding that his conduct was not typical of who he was.
“Not to make excuses,” Donn said, but he noted that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he stopped going to therapy sessions and quit taking medication for his mental health issues.
U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan asked Donn if he admitted to knowingly harassing the mayor.
“I did,” Donn replied.
When law enforcement went to Donn’s residence after identifying him as a suspect, he reportedly told investigators, “I know exactly why you are here,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Nassar said during the hearing.
Bynum, who attended the hearing, declined to comment afterward.
Donn is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25.