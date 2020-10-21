Man charged with cyberstalking Tulsa mayor prior to Trump rally pleads guilty

In others, the emails mention the names of Bynum’s children with threats to publish their cellphone numbers and social media account names.

Another message sent to Bynum’s wife, Susan, asked when she would be home so someone could make a “delivery.”

Prior to pleading guilty, a Tulsa judge approved Donn’s request to appear via video at the change-of-plea hearing. An attorney for Donn explained it would take 20 hours to drive from his home to Tulsa to attend the hearing. Flying was also a concern, Donn said, in his motion to appear by videoconferencing.

“Mr. Donn’s fear of the COVID-19 pandemic and his lack of access to proper medical care during Virginia’s shelter-in-place order led to the instant indictment,” the motion states.

A seven-to-eight-hour commercial flight from Norfolk to Tulsa would force Donn “into an extreme environment rife with exposure to COVID-19,” the motion states.

The motion goes on to state that Donn may not be able to safely travel to the Tulsa area until a vaccine is in place or other arrangements are made.