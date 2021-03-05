Man charged with assaulting Tulsa police officer, 'rendering him unconscious'

An Owasso man was charged Friday with assaulting a police officer in late February and "forcing him into a medically induced coma," prosecutors wrote in the charging document.
James Steven Marshall, 30, is accused of tackling Tulsa Police Officer Sean Love and making him become unconscious on Feb. 26 after Love responded to a call for assistance from an ambulance with a "combative patient," according to court documents.
Marshall is charged with aggravated assault and battery on a police officer and improper walking on a roadway.
Marshall was being transported by the ambulance from a restaurant in Catoosa on an emergency order of detention when he became combative about 6000 South Yale Avenue, according to Marshall's arrest report. The ambulance crew called to have the Tulsa Police Department assist, and Love was first on the scene.
When Love arrived, Marshall was "jaywalking" south on Yale Avenue from the 6000 block to the 6200 block, causing a disruption to traffic flow, police state in the arrest report.
Love tried to reason with Marshall, according to the arrest report, but Marshall "did not comply." Love then tried to control Marshall as he ran away, and Marshall "assaulted Love by grabbing his leg and refused to let go" after several commands to do so, according to the arrest report.
During the struggle, the arrest report states, Love had a "medical emergency," and court documents state that Marshall tackled Love, "rendering him unconscious."
Additional officers arrived and placed Marshall in custody, and the ambulance personnel began performing life-saving treatment on Love, according to the arrest report.
Love was taken to the nearby Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition and was placed in a medically-induced coma, but the Tulsa Police Department announced Thursday that he was "making good progress" and was "talking, laughing and is in high spirits."
Marshall was also taken in police custody to a hospital for treatment. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail Feb. 28., according to jail records.