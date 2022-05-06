Man charged, sought in 'violent sexual assault' of woman who hired him as handyman

A man has been charged with multiple counts of rape and assault after a woman was sexually assaulted and beaten in her home near 51st Street and Memorial Drive on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Elga Harper, 40, after a woman in her 70s reported that Harper, her handyman, beat her and sexually assaulted her in the Regency Park neighborhood, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Harper has since been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and aggravated assault and battery likely to produce death, according to court records.

On Wednesday, officers found the woman in her home with "extremely serious injuries" to her head, face and body, police said.

While Harper has a beard in photographs police shared, they said they have reason to believe that he has shaved in an attempt to change his appearance.

Anyone with information about Harper is asked to call 911.

