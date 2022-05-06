 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged, sought in 'violent sexual assault' of woman who hired him as handyman

  • Updated
  • 0
050722-tul-nws-harper-elga

Harper

 Jacob Factor

A man has been charged with multiple counts of rape and assault after a woman was sexually assaulted and beaten in her home near 51st Street and Memorial Drive on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Elga Harper, 40, after a woman in her 70s reported that Harper, her handyman, beat her and sexually assaulted her in the Regency Park neighborhood, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Harper has since been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and aggravated assault and battery likely to produce death, according to court records.

On Wednesday, officers found the woman in her home with "extremely serious injuries" to her head, face and body, police said.

While Harper has a beard in photographs police shared, they said they have reason to believe that he has shaved in an attempt to change his appearance.

Anyone with information about Harper is asked to call 911.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert