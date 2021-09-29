Man charged in north Tulsa apartment fatal shooting

A Tulsa man has been charged with first-degree murder in Thursday’s fatal shooting of a man at the Towne Square Apartments.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Tony Ray Baldwin, 34, in connection with the death of Markeon Harley, who was shot in the head at the apartment complex near Apache Street and Trenton Avenue.
Police were called to the complex about a shooting just after 5 p.m. Thursday and found Harley in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit.
Ambulance personnel treated Harley, but he died a short time later.
A witness at the scene reportedly told detectives he was standing 10 feet from Harley when Harley was shot, according to the affidavit. Harley and another man, whom the witness later identified as Baldwin, were arguing and then that man shot Harley, according to the document.
Video footage obtained from the scene showed a man leave in a red car. Other witnesses said they saw Baldwin with a gun leaving the scene in the red car.
Those witnesses also said they saw Harley’s friends shooting at the red car as Baldwin left. A couple of days later, officers found the red car and spoke with its owner, according to the affidavit.
The owner said Baldwin went with the owner to the apartment complex in the car, but Baldwin was not with that person when the shooting started. The car owner said Baldwin left in the car after the shooting, with people shooting at it.
The car owner later found the car with multiple bullet holes and a shot-out window.
The owner said the car can be started without a key and that Baldwin was one of the only people who knew that.
Baldwin is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to court records.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.