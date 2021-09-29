Man charged in north Tulsa apartment fatal shooting

A Tulsa man has been charged with first-degree murder in Thursday’s fatal shooting of a man at the Towne Square Apartments.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Tony Ray Baldwin, 34, in connection with the death of Markeon Harley, who was shot in the head at the apartment complex near Apache Street and Trenton Avenue.

Police were called to the complex about a shooting just after 5 p.m. Thursday and found Harley in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit.

Ambulance personnel treated Harley, but he died a short time later.

A witness at the scene reportedly told detectives he was standing 10 feet from Harley when Harley was shot, according to the affidavit. Harley and another man, whom the witness later identified as Baldwin, were arguing and then that man shot Harley, according to the document.

Video footage obtained from the scene showed a man leave in a red car. Other witnesses said they saw Baldwin with a gun leaving the scene in the red car.