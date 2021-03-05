 Skip to main content
Man charged in fatal shooting of 22-year-old who was trying to help woman

030521-tul-nws-ornelas-luis

Ornelas

 Tulsa County jail

The man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old who was trying to remove a woman from a domestic assault has been charged with first-degree murder.

Luis Ornelas, 21, is accused of shooting Lorenzo "Enzo" Alvarado with an AR-15 after Alvarado and his girlfriend arrived outside to pick up Ornelas' girlfriend, according to Ornelas' arrest report.

Ornelas shot from an apartment balcony at Alvarado and the woman as they sat in a car, fatally wounding Alvarado and narrowly missing the woman.

Ornelas is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill, according to court documents. He is being held without bond.

