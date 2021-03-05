Man charged in fatal shooting of 22-year-old who was trying to help woman

The man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old who was trying to remove a woman from a domestic assault has been charged with first-degree murder.
Luis Ornelas, 21, is accused of shooting Lorenzo "Enzo" Alvarado with an AR-15 after Alvarado and his girlfriend arrived outside to pick up Ornelas' girlfriend, according to Ornelas' arrest report.
Ornelas shot from an apartment balcony at Alvarado and the woman as they sat in a car, fatally wounding Alvarado and narrowly missing the woman.
Ornelas is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill, according to court documents. He is being held without bond.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
