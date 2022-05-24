Man charged in death of homeless man who was run over in Tulsa church parking lot

A trip to score some “dope” and a missing cellphone precipitated a confrontation between a group of homeless people and a Ford Mustang driver that left a man who uses a wheelchair dead late last week.

A federal criminal complaint made public Tuesday charges Steven Alberto Juarez with second-degree murder in Indian Country, alleging that he drove over Orlando Lorenz Lays Bad, 45, about 4:30 a.m. Friday in an eastside church parking lot, according to court records.

Lays Bad, whose last name is spelled Laysbad in other court-related records, died at the scene after being pinned under the vehicle, police said.

An affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant for Juarez alleges that the teen driver and an unidentified woman had been with a relative of Lays Bad's and the relative’s girlfriend a few hours earlier looking for “dope.”

The relatives were among six friends and family members who were living in a van with Lays Bad in the Christview Christian Church parking lot, 2525 S. Garnett Road, according to the affidavit.

After their trip to buy drugs was fruitless, Juarez dropped the Lays Bad relative and his girlfriend back at the church parking lot and left, according to the affidavit.

Some time later that same morning, Juarez and the unidentified woman returned to the parking lot, and the woman got out of the Mustang and banged on the van while claiming someone had stolen her cellular phone.

A friend of Lays Bad's told the woman that he didn’t know anything about the cellphone and asked her to leave, the affidavit claims. The woman then hit a man in the back of the head, prompting the two to fight until they were separated by the other people.

Witnesses told police that the woman then got in the Mustang and struck a relative of Lays Bad's with the car before fleeing with Juarez.

A short time later, witnesses told police that the Mustang returned to the parking lot, this time with Juarez behind the wheel, “yelling and screaming at the group again and acting erratically.”

The Mustang driver then revved the car's engine and drove it toward the group, which by that time had moved out of the parking lot and past the sidewalk to a grassy area near the church building.

Most of the group were able to avoid being struck, but Lays Bad, who was in a wheelchair, was unable to get out of the vehicle’s path, according to the affidavit.

The remaining members of the group then attacked Juarez while he was behind the wheel of the vehicle, holding him there until police arrived.

The unidentified woman fled and has not been located.

Juarez initially told police that the woman was driving the Mustang both times when it struck people. He later changed his story to say the woman was sitting on his lap and both were holding the wheel at the same time when the car struck Lays Bad.

The case is within federal criminal jurisdiction under the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling because Lays Bad is a member of the South Dakota-based Oglala Sioux tribe and the death occurred within the Muscogee Nation.

